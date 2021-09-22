McDonald's pledges to cut plastic in toys

McDonald's plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it's working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes children can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald's said it's also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

Chicago-based McDonald's sells more than 1 billion toys each year. The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared with 2018 levels.

New Haven expansion in Sauder tied to IKEA

Sauder Woodworking's expansion into New Haven is based on demand for ready-to-assemble furniture and contract work with IKEA, the company president said Tuesday.

Executive Kevin J. Sauder confirmed through email that the plan is to hire 50-plus employees who will initially be packaging IKEA kitchens from parts made in the company's Archbold, Ohio, production facilities.

“Sauder Woodworking's RTA and IKEA kitchen businesses flourished during COVID, and we were looking for expansion opportunities in larger labor markets outside of our hometown of Archbold, population 4,500,” Sauder said in the email.

“We found that the new facility in New Haven met our needs and quickly moved in this month after the building construction was completed.”

The Bradley Co. announced Monday that Sauder had filled the final space in the Cedar Oak Industrial Park on Rose Avenue. Other tenants are Sauder Manufacturing, Lunar Distribution and Continental Diamond Tool.

US Bancorp part of West Coast purchase

U.S. Bancorp is joining the banking industry's consolidation rush with a nearly $8 billion deal to buy MUFG Union Bank, which chiefly operates on the West Coast.

It's the largest deal by the Minneapolis banking company since 2001. It will pick up about 1 million consumer customers and 190,000 small business customers.

U.S. Bank will pay MUFG $5.5 billion in cash and 44 million of its shares, which had a value of $2.45 billion at Monday's closing price of $55.68. When the deal is done, MUFG will hold a nearly 3% stake in U.S. Bancorp.

Walgreens to invest in specialty pharmacy

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday.

The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. The deal is expected to close by February, pending the conclusion of a required waiting period.

Specialty pharmacies are those that often focus on costly medications for patients with complex conditions.

Apartments fuel rise in US construction

U.S. home construction rebounded a better-than-expected 3.9% in August, with the strength coming in apartment construction.

The August increase left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units, 17.4% above the pace of a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Housing starts had fallen 6.2% in July.