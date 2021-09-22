Universal Music Group a hit on Wall Street

The market debut of Universal Music Group was a huge hit with investors Tuesday, with optimism about the future of streaming music running high. Shares jumped nearly 40%, to almost $26 per share, on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

Universal has rights to a massive catalog of hits, and with the pandemic hitting the music industry hard, it has still thrived as music spreads to other platforms such as Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.

Part of Universal's business derives from the rights attached to its huge catalog, and it also collects royalties for the artists it represents across social media platforms.

The studio was recently spun off by Vivendi of France, which said it wanted to focus on other sectors of its business.