Work to begin on Paragon facility

Paragon Medical, a global provider of medical components and products, will break ground today for a new additive manufacturing facility in Pierceton.

The 34,000-square-foot building will be on the company's existing campus and is expected to be operational by the end of next year. The facility will be dedicated to 3D printing, which makes medical parts that are stronger, lighter and support more complex designs.

The $16 million investment “demonstrates Paragon Medical's commitment to better serve clients and creates opportunities to further advance employees in the latest and future technologies of the industry,” a news release said. Company officials expect to invest an additional $19 million during the next five years.

25 deaths on Farm Fatality report

Purdue University's Agricultural Safety and Health Program on Wednesday released the annual Indiana Farm Fatality Summary with Historical Overview, coinciding with National Farm Safety and Health Week.

The annual observance has been the third week of September since 1944. The program reported 25 work-related on-farm deaths in Indiana last year, including one grain entrapment, nine involving tractors and four involving off-road or utility terrain vehicles.

Farm fatalities for the last 50 years continue to trend lower, likely reflecting safer machinery and work practices. The decline in the number of farmers is another likely factor.

Huntington plant, Reiter Dairy pair

The milk processing facility at 1019 Flaxmill Road in Huntington is becoming part of the Reiter Dairy family, officials announced Wednesday. Reiter Dairy is a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America, a national dairy cooperative.

The Huntington plant, which employs more than 190, processes more than 45 million gallons of milk a year, sourced from local dairy farmers.

The current management team will continue to handle the plant's day-to-day operations, and all employees will retain their positions, a news release said.

Giordano's ribbon-cutting set

Giordano's, which makes Chicago-style stuffed deep dish pizza, has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 2 p.m. Sept. 30. The public is invited and will be offered free samples of pizza.

The restaurant at 10180 Diebold Road opened last year but delayed its grand opening festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fort Wayne location represents an investment of about $3.8 million and includes about 60 new jobs. In coming years, franchisees Tom Fife and Russell Bry hope to open two more Giordano's locations in Fort Wayne.