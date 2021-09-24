Disparities seen in hires at Amazon

More than 60% of the nearly 400,000 U.S. workers Amazon hired into its lowest-paying hourly roles between 2018 and 2020 were Black or Hispanic, and more than half were women, according to new employee demographic data for the years 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the company's highest-paid tiers remain overwhelmingly white or Asian and male, despite some progress on hiring a more diverse workforce in recent years, according to the data, which Amazon reports annually to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Amazon spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the EEOC data is not the best tool for understanding Amazon's demographic makeup because the company is required to follow the federal government's reporting guidelines for job classifications.

Amazon's warehousing and logistics wing gives workers a range of opportunities, Anderson said, from entry-level positions packing merchandise to technical and managerial roles.

Chip shortage to cost $210 billion: Report

The global semiconductor shortage will cost $210 billion in lost revenues this year, estimates AlixPartners LLP, up 91% from the firm's previous May forecast of $110 billion.

Additionally, the global consulting firm now expects the industry to lose production of 7.7 million vehicles this year, a 97% increase from the 3.9 million estimated in May.

The updated forecast comes as automakers continue to struggle with the semiconductor shortage still causing production halts in various plants in North America, Europe and Asia. Stellantis NV plants producing heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge vehicles will idle next week.