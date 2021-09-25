US reaches deal with Huawei exec

NEW YORK – A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal Friday with the U.S. Justice Department that paves the way for her to return to China and concludes a case that roiled relations between the U.S. and China.

The deal with Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the company's founder, Ren Zhengfei, calls for the Justice Department to dismiss fraud charges late next year in exchange for Meng's accepting responsibility for misrepresenting her company's business dealings in Iran.

The arrangement, known as a deferred prosecution agreement, resolves a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest in December 2018 at Vancouver's airport.

Misuse of union dues found

United Auto Workers auditors discovered more than $2 million in improper expenditures of union dues at Local 412 in Warren, Michigan, whose members include Stellantis NV workers.

The Local 412 financial secretary has been suspended, the UAW confirmed. The union said its findings have been sent to law enforcement authorities, but no criminal charges have been filed. It was not immediately clear for how long the improper expenditures had been made.

In a letter to members, Local 412 President Jerry Witt said he is recommending the local's executive board consider placing the local in administratorship to assist in correcting the breach. The union also is working with the international to file a bond for its losses.

Connollys retire; stores sold

John and Michael Connolly, former owners of Connolly's Do it Best Hardware & Rental Stores, have announced their retirement. They are no longer associated with the five stores that continue to do business under the Connolly's name.

The Connollys sold the local chain in November to Dallas-based retailer Nations Best Holdings LLC, they said this week in a news release.

The Connollys also thanked their former employees and the customers they served for the past 40 years.