Wall Street cools on once-hot SPACs

NEW YORK – The spectacular run for the investing phenomenon known as SPACs, once the hottest thing on Wall Street, has fizzled so much that many have been relegated to the bargain bin.

These special-purpose acquisition companies are often called “blank-check companies” because they have no real business other than hunting for privately owned businesses to buy.

SPACs exploded in popularity last year, and the furor reached a fever pitch early in 2021 when they were raising an average of $6 billion every week. They offered companies like DraftKings, SoFi and 23andMe a quicker way to get their shares on a stock exchange: by merging with a SPAC and taking its place on the market rather than going through a traditional IPO. And SPACs offered investors a way to get into those exciting, potentially high-growth companies.

The industry got so hot that to distinguish themselves, SPACs began touting their celebrity investors and advisers, such as baseball's Alex Rodriguez and music's Sammy Hagar. It got wild enough that the Securities and Exchange Commission put out a warning in March for investors not to invest in a SPAC “just because someone famous sponsors or invests in it or says it is a good investment.”

Since spring, though, the industry's momentum has dropped sharply. Patience may be key for investors hoping to find bargains in the SPAC world now, a sharp turnaround from the day-to-day frenzy that characterized them early this year.