Plant-based burger firms trying chicken

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they're hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets.

Beyond Meat said Monday its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Walmart, Jewel-Osco and Harris Teeter will be among the first to offer them.

Impossible Foods began selling its soy-based nuggets this month at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and other groceries. They'll be in 10,000 stores by later this year.

U.S. sales of frozen, plant-based chicken tenders and nuggets jumped 29%, to $112 million, in the 52 weeks ending Aug. 28, according to Nielsen IQ. Sales of conventional frozen tenders and nuggets rose 17%, to $1.1 billion, in the same period.

Electric Mustang recalled

The 2021 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV is being recalled because it has improperly attached windshields and panoramic roof glass that may detach, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All vehicles built between Feb. 24, 2020, and July 18, may have been improperly bonded during the manufacturing process, according to documents Ford filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Consumers with vehicle defects may notice water leaks, increased wind noise or both.

Slower growth expected

The country's business economists expect slower economic growth this year because of the widespread delta variant of the novel coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE's previous survey in May.