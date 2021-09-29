Debt limit must rise, officials say

WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sounded an urgent call Tuesday for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit, a day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill that would have done so.

If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, Yellen warned, “the full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired, and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession.”

Yellen testified before the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing to update Congress on the effect of the vast financial support programs the government enacted after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy 18 months ago.

She added that a failure to raise the debt ceiling would likely send interest rates up and swell the government's interest payments on the national debt.

“And the interest payments of ordinary Americans on their mortgages and on their cars and on their credit cards would go up,” she said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who also spoke to the committee, warned that it was “essential” to raise the debt limit and that the consequences of not doing so “could be severe.”

The debt limit caps the amount of money the government can borrow and must be raised after Congress votes to spend enough money to exceed the debt. The limit has been raised or suspended nearly 80 times since 1960. It was suspended three times during the Trump administration.

Senate Republicans on the Banking Committee argued that Democrats could use their majorities in the House and Senate to increase the debt limit on their own, using special procedures in the Senate to avoid a filibuster.