Last Kmart in Michigan to shutter

The last Kmart store in Michigan, the birthplace of the brand, is closing.

The Kmart in Marshall, about 75 miles north of Fort Wayne, is preparing to shut its doors by Nov. 21 and is hiring temporary employees to help with the closing, according to job postings and a store associate who answered the phone Monday.

The Kmart brand was born in 1962, when Detroit-based retailer S.S. Kresge Co. opened the first Kmart big-box store in Garden City, Michigan. At Kmart's peak, there were nearly 2,500 Kmart stores nationwide and 134 in Michigan.

Home prices jump

U.S. home prices soared in July by a record amount from a year earlier as buyers desperate for homes bid up prices amid a limited supply.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 19.9% in July compared with a year ago, the largest gain on records dating back to 2000.

In 17 of the 20 cities, prices rose more quickly in July than in June. Prices reached all-time highs in 19 of 20 cities. The one exception was Chicago, where prices are 0.3% below their 2006 peak.

Consumers less sure

U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September as the rapidly spreading delta variant of the novel coronavirus extends the life of a global pandemic.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down from 115.2 in August. September's reading is the lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.