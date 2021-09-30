US Steel plant reopens

PORTAGE – Operations resumed Wednesday at a steel plant in northwest Indiana that was temporarily shut down after it leaked wastewater containing elevated levels of iron, causing an orange plume in a Lake Michigan tributary.

The U.S. Steel Midwest plant was back up and running Wednesday, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

U.S. Steel idled the plant about 30 miles east of Chicago as a precaution after it said a wastewater treatment facility experienced “an upset condition” that sent the rusty-colored plume into the waterway Sunday.

Indiana Dunes National Park closed all of its beaches and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk until further notice, and Indiana American Water shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility, both as a precaution.

GM looks long term to find chip solution

General Motors will look to form strategic partnerships, including joint ventures and long-term agreements, with semiconductor chip makers as it tweaks its strategy to secure more chips, CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday.

Barra said the global shortage of chips has forced GM to more closely study its supply chain beyond the “short-term” fix of just getting enough chips to keep plants running each week.

GM and other automakers have had to either idle factories or build cars just shy of all the parts, park them and wait for the parts that contain chips to arrive to complete assembly on the cars. As a result, dealer lots are largely barren. Barra has said the shortage could cost GM up to $2 billion in lost earnings this year.

Japan seeks prison for US Nissan exec

Japanese prosecutors demanded two years in prison for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and accused him of joining a “conspiracy” to pay his former boss Carlos Ghosn illicitly in closing arguments Wednesday in a yearlong trial.

Kelly, the first American to be appointed to Nissan's board, says he is innocent. He told The Associated Press last month he did not know the details of Ghosn's pay.

Ghosn was arrested at the same time as Kelly and also maintains his innocence. He skipped bail in late 2019 and fled to his Lebanon, his ancestral homeland that has no extradition treaty with Japan.