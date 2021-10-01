Natural gas prices surge globally

NEW YORK – Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.

After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the U.S. has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.

The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.

Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of natural gas are facing the burden of far more expensive fuel.

“Consumers got used to very low prices last year, because with the pandemic everything was shut down,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. “Now, everything's coming back online, industry is returning and natural gas is being used again in very large quantities. And that's pushing up the price.”

The main reason natural gas prices have jumped is that demand for fuel has accelerated as economies have recovered from the damage caused by the pandemic. But there's another key factor: There's simply less gas on the market.

The factors that have diminished the supply are varied. When the pandemic was raging, oil prices tumbled and producers ran low on money to drill. Once they curtailed drilling for oil, they also retrieved less gas, because most wells pump oil and gas at the same time.

Europe burned through significant natural gas last winter to heat homes during frigid weather. Then the summer was less windy than usual, so wind turbines generated less energy.

At the same time, Russia reduced its natural gas supply to Europe, said Carlos Torres Diaz, an analyst at Rystad Energy. All those factors combined to send natural gas prices in Europe skyrocketing to about $26 per million BTUs, compared with just $4 at the same time last year.

A similar pattern occurred in China and Japan: Power plants burned more natural gas than usual to cool homes on a series of unusually hot days. Prices surged to $29 per million BTUs in Asia, Rystad Energy calculated, from $5 a year ago.

The wholesale price of natural gas in the U.S. has exceeded $5, up sharply from $2 to $3 during most of the past two years. That's the highest price since 2014, though it's well below levels reached in the 2000s, when prices surpassed $10 per million BTUs.