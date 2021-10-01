State program updates work, learn website

Indiana INTERNnet has rebranded to Work and Learn Indiana and dramatically expanded its mission, officials announced Thursday.

Work and Learn Indiana is a program of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and its Institute for Workforce Excellence, which helps employers attract, develop and retain high-skilled, productive workers.

The redesigned and updated website hosts Indiana's largest statewide marketplace of work-and-learn opportunities for Hoosiers and employers.

During the program's 20-year history, more than 11,000 internships have been filled throughout the state. In addition to college internships, the program will offer work-and-learn experiences to high school students and adults who change careers.

Eye Specs On Main to open

Another retailer will open in The Bradley Hotel on Monday. Eye Specs On Main, described as “an optical boutique,” will be at 222 W. Main St. downtown.

Dr. Zubair Khan will provide full-scope optometry and a selection of independent frame lines, according to a news release Thursday.

Office hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Khan, who has been practicing in the community since 2004, owns the office with his wife, Hajira Khan. They also own two Kiddie Academy locations in Fort Wayne.

CTB starts upgrade project

CTB Inc. broke ground Wednesday on a multiphase campus upgrade project, officials said.

The new facility is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2023.

CTB is investing about $20 million to renovate 38,000 square feet of its existing Chore-Time facility on the east side of Indiana 15, north of Milford in Kosciusko County.

CTB's customers use its products for preserving grain; for raising pigs and poultry to harvest meat and eggs; and for processing poultry, fish and other foods.