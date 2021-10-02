Car lots hit hard by chip shortage

DETROIT – In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos' Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold about 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he's got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold.

Last month, what happened at his dealership about 115 miles southeast of Boise was repeated across the country as factory closures because of a worsening global shortage of computer chips crimped U.S. new vehicle shipments.

Forecasters expect September sales fell about 25% from last year as chip shortages and other parts-supply disruptions cut into the selection on dealer lots and raised prices once again to record levels. That sent many frustrated consumers to the sidelines to wait out a shortage that has hobbled the industry since late last year.

J.D. Power expects U.S. automakers sold just more than 1 million vehicles in September, for an annual sales rate of 12.2 million. That's 4 million lower than last year's annual rate for September and 4.9 million below the rate in September 2019.

For the third quarter, J.D. Power expects sales to fall just more than 13% from the same period a year ago.

“September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand,” said Thomas King, president of data and analytics at J.D. Power.

General Motors, hit hard by temporary plant closures last quarter, expressed some optimism, though. Steve Carlisle, president of GM North America, said the computer chip shortage is improving.