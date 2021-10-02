Gun-maker shifts HQ to Tennessee

Pointing to a lack of support for the Second Amendment in Massachusetts, gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Springfield, Massachusetts, in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs in Tennessee.

The move also includes Smith & Wesson employees who work at a company facility in Deep River, Connecticut. Massachusetts and Connecticut employees will be offered jobs at the new plant in Maryville, Tennessee.

Company CEO Mark Smith said the move was based on support for the Second Amendment in Tennessee, the cost of living and the availability of a trained workforce, among other considerations. Smith & Wesson will keep some of its manufacturing operations in Springfield and will continue to have more than 1,000 employees in the state. It was founded in Springfield in 1852.

August prices up 4.3%

Inflation has reached new highs in the United States and Europe as rising energy prices and supply bottlenecks restrain an economic recovery from the pandemic in both economies.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday that prices rose 4.3% in August from a year earlier. While only lightly higher than the previous month, it was still the largest annual increase since 1990.

Manufacturing grows

U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month to the highest level since May despite global supply-chain disruptions.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Friday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1% in September, 1.2 percentage points above the August level of 59.9%.