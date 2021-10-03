Few in office understand themselves

Q. I've been in my field 20 years and am sick of experiencing misunderstanding in the workplace. I'm a good communicator and work hard at clarity and yet co-workers still don't hear what I'm saying. Is there a trick to make people stop misunderstanding me?

A. No, but there is a trick to work more effectively with the common experience of being misunderstood. The reality is few people you work with even understand themselves in any deep sense. If you feel entitled to understanding, you're setting yourself up for misery as you're expecting people to give you something they don't give themselves.

Take a poll at work and research how many co-workers have spent at least a decade in weekly sessions with a challenging therapist who offers practical educational tools. If you find these unicorns, count on these people being the ones who will naturally offer you understanding.

Human beings don't automatically know how to plumb the depths of their own psyches then extend that wisdom into understanding others. Learning these skills takes time, commitment, courage and a good dose of self-love. When clients debate whether to start therapy and I ask them why, they tell me, “I am not sure I'm worth getting to know.”

In our country, there seems to be a vast cultural agreement that each of us deserve and must receive understanding all the time. There's a parallel agreement that when we fail to receive the understanding we deserve, we have the right to be outraged.

The problem with these common cultural beliefs is yelling at people who fail to provide understanding just increases the amount of misunderstanding and abuse present in our world. If we respond to a lack of understanding by taking responsibility for how to change our communication, we become the change we ourselves want to receive.

If, instead of expecting understanding, we expect misunderstanding, we would be a lot more peaceful at work. When co-workers fail to understand us, instead of outrage, we will calmly notice what we expected is occurring. We then make a plan to ask questions to discover where our communication went astray instead of demanding others listen better.

When we encounter those unicorns with great self-love and self-knowledge who intuitively grasp where we're coming from, we can notice the miracle of empathy. Simultaneously, we can realize empathy is the natural outgrowth of the self-love of the person understanding us.

Remember, most people treat us no better or worse than they treat themselves. It would be a mistake to think people who behave kindly are doing so because we deserve it. It would be an equal mistake to think people who treat us badly are doing so because we deserve it.

People are mostly just extending their own way of talking and being with themselves to everyone else in their vicinity.

The last word(s)

Q. Is there one quality you teach your clients that you think is the most important attitude for success at work?

A. Yes, cultivate a constant attitude of curiosity and perpetual personal growth and you'll never be bored or have a lack of interesting profitable opportunities!

