Firms recall craziest late-night requests

The mysterious case of the toilet and the doorbell won a Littleton, Colorado, electrician first place in a contest seeking the craziest after-hours call stories.

Weave, a Utah-based small-business communication platform, last week announced the winners of its social media contest, which launched in August.

Doctors, dentists, veterinarians, home service providers and other small-business owners were invited to submit their craziest work stories.

The first-place prize of a $1,000 Visa gift card went to Gunner 1st Electric, which answered a late-night service call involving a mysterious connection between a homeowner's toilet and a suspected doorbell prank.

“She explained that every time she used the toilet the door bell would ring. When she went to the door, no one was there,” the submission said. “She thought it was a prank; it had gone on for a couple weeks.”

After everything checked out, the electrician asked her to sit on the toilet.

“Well, I finally figured out the toilet dripped over the doorbell transformer causing it to ring,” he said.

Second place was awarded to a dermatology center in Parker, Colorado, that answered a Botox request.

“She was on a first date with a guy, and he had fallen asleep. She had an 'emergency' and called our on-call physician so that she could get Botox at 12 a.m.,” so she would look well-rested in the morning, the submission said.

A Hinton, West Virginia, veterinarian clinic won third place with its story of a male kitten whose owner thought it was going into labor.

“When I examined it I found out it was an obese neutered male with a urinary blockage struggling to urinate,” the submission said. “They'd found the cat years before and never knew it was male.”

Second- and third-place winners received $500 Visa gift cards.