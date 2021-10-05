OPEC move leads to jump in oil prices

FRANKFURT, Germany – Oil prices jumped Monday after OPEC and allied oil producing countries stayed with their gradual approach to restoring output slashed during the pandemic, agreeing to add only 400,000 barrels per day in November.

The decision Monday by the Vienna-based oil cartel along with nonmembers including Russia tracks with its established schedule of adding back that amount of oil every month until deep cuts made in 2020 during the depth of the pandemic recession are restored next year.

The price of a barrel of crude hit $78.38, the highest since 2014, then eased to $77.87 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent international benchmark was at $81.57, up 2.9%.

The price of crude makes up about half the cost of gasoline at the pump in the U.S.

Vanguard to merge funds to save fee costs

Fund giant Vanguard this week said it will merge more than $660 billion of its Target Date Retirement funds, which are popular in 401(k) plans. Chairman Mortimer “Tim” Buckley said Vanguard will save investors $190 million in fees, or about 0.03% of assets, with the move.

China company sees share trades halted

Shares in real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday as investors awaited the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis. Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the state-run newspaper Securities Times, said another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services.