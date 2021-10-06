Stock app to offer service around clock

Robinhood, the app that helps more than 22 million people trade stocks and cryptocurrencies, announced Tuesday that it's offering 24/7 phone support for its customers to cover almost every issue.

This year, Robinhood settled a wrongful death suit filed by the family of a 20-year-old alleging he committed suicide after his emails to the company's customer support about a $730,000 negative balance on his account received only auto-generated replies.

Customers logged into Robinhood's app can now request a callback from a representative. Through the process, the app will also try to help customers solve the problem themselves, if possible. The company is still working on adding live phone service.

Intertech Holdings buys North Manchester firm

Intertech Holdings on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Oji Intertech Inc.

The company will operate as Intertech Products Inc. going forward, a Tuesday news release said. It serves the automotive/transportation and industrial packaging industries, with emphasis on compression molding, die cutting, assembly and extrusion coating/laminating.

The company, headquartered in North Manchester, has about 100 employees and annual sales nearing $30 million. Terms were not disclosed.

Intertech Holdings is a Wayne Robison company, based in Fort Wayne, a spokeswoman said through email. He also owns Robison and Associates, a business consulting firm. Intertech Holdings was formed specifically to purchase Oji Intertech.

McDonald's pledges zero emissions by 2050

McDonald's said it will work with the United Nations Race to Zero campaign to bring its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

It said it will increase reductions already underway and give teams in different regions some control over the strategies used to hit the target.