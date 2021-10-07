GM vows initiatives will drive revenue

WARREN, Mich. – General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road.

In announcements Wednesday ahead of a two-day investor event, the company also pledged to unseat Tesla and become the electric vehicle market share leader.

The company also teased upcoming new electric vehicles including a Chevrolet small SUV that will cost about $30,000, as well as electric trucks from Chevrolet and GMC, crossover SUVs from Buick, and luxury vehicles from Cadillac. An electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that can go 400 miles per charge will be unveiled at the CES gadget show in January.

The Detroit automaker plans to have more than half of its North American and China factories be capable of making electric vehicles by 2030.

GM took in $122.5 billion in revenue in 2020, a year that was depressed by the arrival of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Doubling it would be close to $250 billion.

To get there, CEO Mary Barra said the company's revenue would rise from selling internal combustion vehicles, while at the same time revenue would be added from new electric vehicles.

GM also plans to raise cash from software and subscription services including insurance and its OnStar safety system, as well as its Cruise majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary. And executives said it should gain revenue from its defense and Brightdrop commercial vehicle businesses.