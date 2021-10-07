Nationwide to test Business Prime program

Nationwide is testing a pilot program that offers insurance coverage to Amazon's Business Prime members. The project, which runs through December, will allow eligible Business Prime members to take an online assessment, get an online quote and then connect with an agent to receive a discount.

Nationwide has developed in partnership with Bold Penguin what it calls its Coverage Assistant, which helps customers assess their insurance needs.

Eligible Business Prime members can log into their account and start their assessment on Nationwide's page. The Coverage Assistant process takes less than 5 minutes.

Work error hit Facebook

The global outage that knocked Facebook and its other platforms offline for hours was caused by an error during routine maintenance, the company said.

It said the problem occurred as engineers were carrying out day-to-day work on Facebook's global backbone network. During a maintenance job, a spokesman said, a command was issued to assess the availability of global backbone capacity that unintentionally took down all the connections in the backbone network. That effectively disconnected Facebook data centers globally.

That change also made things worse by making it impossible to reach Facebook's servers even though they were operational.

Best Buy starts program

Best Buy has rolled out a new $200 membership for customers across the country that will not only offer tech support and waived delivery fees but also exclusive access to some of the holiday season's hardest-to-find products.

Members in the Totaltech program receive free 24/7 Geek Squad tech support, plus up to two years of product protection on most Best Buy purchases, free delivery and standard installation and exclusive Totaltech member prices.

As part of the national rollout, Best Buy is converting 3.1 million customers that are already enrolled for its earlier tech support service to the new program.