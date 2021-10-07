Saudi oil firm hits $2 trillion in value

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Saudi Arabia's oil company Aramco closed Wednesday just shy of a $2 trillion valuation the kingdom's crown prince has long sought, buoyed by high oil prices and increased demand for energy as economies recover from last year's pandemic lockdowns.

Aramco touched the $2 trillion market cap during the day, but ultimately closed at $1.99 trillion, or $9.95 a share. It hasn't reached this peak in trading since December 2019, days after the company's debut on the Saudi stock exchange.

Aramco ranks third behind Microsoft and Apple as the world's most valuable company, far exceeding the combined value of some of the world's biggest oil companies.

The rally for Aramco comes as Brent crude oil prices climb to about $82 a barrel, the highest in seven years. Demand for energy is picking up, despite the ongoing novel coronavirus's continued toll on travel and other key gasoline-guzzling sectors.

Aramco, which produces Saudi Arabia's oil and gas, is closely watched by energy traders and insiders because of its size and importance to world energy markets. The company is almost entirely owned by the government of Saudi Arabia, with just less than 2% publicly listed on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange.

Despite fluctuations in Aramco's yearly earnings, the company has stuck to its promise to pay an annual dividend of $75 billion until 2024 to shareholders, the biggest of which is the government.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the force behind the government's effort to publicly list a sliver of Aramco in late 2019, touting it as a way to raise capital for the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund. He says the aim is to use that capital to then develop new cities and mega-projects across the country that create private-sector jobs for young Saudis entering the workforce.

Ultimately, the crown prince is aiming to diversify the Saudi economy away from its reliance on oil for revenue as talk of energy transition, climate change concerns and sustainability take on increasingly urgent global attention.