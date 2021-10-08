Amazon to build 2 facilities in Elkhart, hire 1,000

ELKHART – Amazon is preparing to build two facilities the company says will employ more than 1,000 people. It announced Thursday its plans to build an 800,000 square-foot warehouse near the Indiana Toll Road just outside Elkhart, along with a smaller order processing center near Elkhart Municipal Airport.

Amazon's announcement follows a secretive process in which Elkhart County officials approved an estimated $10 million tax-break package for the project without revealing the company involved. Some opposed the tax incentives, as the area has a low unemployment rate and the large warehouse would compete with existing businesses for workers, the Elkhart Truth reported.

The new warehouse will incorporate what Amazon calls advanced robotics technology to pack and ship smaller items. Amazon's smaller delivery station will be the final stop before packages are delivered to customers and will be used by independent contractors doing deliveries, the Seattle company said.

Stellantis to retool 3 Indiana factories

Automaker Stellantis plans to spend nearly $230 million on retooling three Indiana factories so they can produce transmission systems that work with both traditional gasoline-powered vehicles and gas-electric hybrid versions.

Company executives joined state and local officials in announcing the project Thursday at the Kokomo Transmission Plant. The investment by the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot will also involve the Kokomo Casting and the Indiana Transmission plants in Kokomo.

The new transmission that will be built in Kokomo will be used in various Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge vehicles, the company said. It the project would help retain about 660 jobs at the Kokomo plants, which now have about 6,000 workers. About 900 more employees work at the company's nearby Tipton Transmission Plant.

Stock markets in US, world finish higher

Technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street broadly higher Thursday as investors welcomed the end of a standoff in Congress about extending the federal debt ceiling.

The S&P 500 rose 36.21 points, to 4,399.76.

The Dow gained 337.95 points, to 34,754.94, and the Nasdaq added 152.10 points, to 14,654.02.

Small company stocks, a gauge of confidence in economic growth, also gained. The Russell 2000 index picked up 35.14 points, or 1.6%, to 2,250.09. Markets in Europe and Asia closed broadly higher.