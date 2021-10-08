Jobless claims fall to 326,000 last week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year's novel coronavirus recession.

Unemployment claims fell by 38,000, to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Since surpassing 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen more or less steadily all year. Still, they remain elevated from prepandemic levels: Before COVID-19 hammered the U.S. economy in March 2020, weekly claims were consistently coming in around 220,000.

After hitting a pandemic low of 312,000 in early September, claims had risen three straight weeks, suggesting the highly contagious delta variant was at least temporarily disrupting a recovery in jobs.

Contingent Macro Advisors said the recent uptick was also partly caused by backlog in processing orders in California and other states.

Shutdowns at auto plants resulting from a shortage of computer chips could make the numbers volatile during the next few weeks, Contingent said, but “the trend towards lower jobless claims remains intact.''

Overall, the job market has been rebounding with surprising strength since spring 2020.

Forced to shut down or restrict hours as a health precaution, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April last year. But massive aid from the federal government and the rollout of vaccines has supported an economic recovery, providing consumers with the financial wherewithal to spend and the confidence to return to restaurants, bars and shops.