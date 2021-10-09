Job growth slows in September

WASHINGTON – U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic has kept its grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.

Friday's report from the Labor Department also showed the unemployment rate sank last month from 5.2% to 4.8%. The rate fell in part because more people found jobs but also because about 180,000 fewer people looked for work in September, which meant they weren't counted as unemployed.

September's job gains fell shy of even the 336,000 the economy had added in August and were the fewest since December, when employers actually cut jobs.

The economy is showing some signs of emerging from the drag of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, with confirmed new COVID-19 infections declining, restaurant traffic picking up and consumers willing to spend.

But new infections remained high as September began. And employers are still struggling to find workers because many people who lost jobs in the pandemic have yet to start looking again. It's confounded many economists, since job openings are at a record high.

Supply-chain bottlenecks have also worsened, slowing factories, restraining homebuilders and emptying some store shelves. The shortages have also boosted inflation to its highest levels in three decades.

Many economists expect that as COVID recedes further and Americans resume traveling, eating out and seeing movies, more people will re-enter the workforce, and hiring will strengthen.

“This report is a look in the rear-view mirror,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at the jobs website Glassdoor, “and hopefully this means the worst is behind us, and the worst was just a slowdown in the recovery.”

Economists had expected September to produce robust job growth as schools reopened, thereby freeing parents, especially working mothers, to return to jobs.

Another factor behind the weakness in hiring last month was a sharp drop in local government education jobs. The number of such jobs fell by 144,000 last month despite the reopening of schools.

That decline suggests that many local school systems didn't hire as many people as they typically do. Many have had trouble finding enough bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other support staff.