Plan to change big-firm taxation

FRANKFURT, Germany – More than 130 countries have agreed on sweeping changes to how big multinational companies are taxed in order to deter them from avoiding taxes by shifting their profits to countries with lower rates.

Under the agreement announced Friday, countries would enact a minimum global corporate tax of 15% on the biggest companies, reaping an estimated $150 billion for government coffers once implemented.

The agreement among 136 countries was announced by the Paris-based Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development, which hosted the talks that led to it. It will be taken up by the Group of 20 finance ministers next week, then by G-20 leaders for final approval at a summit in Rome at the end of October.

Cigna sells part of business

Cigna Corp. has struck a $5.75 billion deal to sell its life, accident and supplemental businesses to Swiss insurer Chubb Ltd.

Chubb will acquire the Cigna businesses in Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and Thailand and Cigna's interest in a joint venture in Turkey. In South Korea, Chubb will acquire and plans to continue to operate the business under the LINA Korea brand, also known as Life Insurance Co. of North America.

Cigna said it will continue to operate its international health businesses and local market services in the Mideast, Europe, Hong Kong and Singapore and joint ventures in Australia, China and India.

Amazon building new sites

Amazon already built one of the largest buildings in Southern California in San Diego. Now it is back for more.

The Seattle retailer is gearing up to move into a 702,535-square-foot building under construction on an approximately 40-acre site. It is across the street from its massive 3.4 million-square-foot facility, which opened this summer.

The company is also building a 344,000-square-foot warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico, about 2 miles south.

Amazon confirmed it is moving into the building and said it would bring hundreds of full- and part-time jobs. Experts who study the company say it is rapidly trying to stay atop the market as Walmart grows its online retail business.