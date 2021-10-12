Minimum wage study leads to Nobel prize

STOCKHOLM – A U.S.-based economist has won the Nobel prize for economics for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage doesn't lead to less hiring and immigrants don't lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas.

Two others in the U.S. shared the award Monday for creating a way to study these types of social issues.

The winners are David Card of the University of California, Berkeley; Joshua Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens of Stanford University.

Stellantis offering domestic benefits

Stellantis will once again offer domestic partner benefits in addition to spousal benefits for its non-bargaining U.S. employees.

Domestic partner benefits were in place for employees with same-sex partners until 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling that year that made gay marriage legal led many companies to end domestic partner benefits in favor of spousal benefits for their employees with same-sex partners.

When the program is reinstated Jan. 1, however, it will also be offered to employees with opposite-sex partners, which was not the case previously.

Amazon lets some work remotely

Amazon says it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can to commute to the office when necessary.

The new policy was announced in a blog post. It's a change from Amazon's previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.

Most of Amazon's more than 1 million employees worldwide cannot work remotely because they are in the company's fulfillment and transportation division.