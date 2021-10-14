Minnetonka apologizes for Native snubs

Moccasin maker Minnetonka is publicly apologizing for making money off Native culture and promised to do more to support Indigenous communities in the future after 75 years in business.

In a statement posted on its company website, Minnetonka CEO David Miller said the Minneapolis-based company is not a Native-owned business, and the public apology was long overdue.

“We deeply and meaningfully apologize for having benefited from selling Native-inspired designs without directly honoring Native culture or communities,” Miller said. “

The company said it's making an effort to improve diversity, equity and inclusion of underrepresented groups at Minnetonka. It said it made updates to the language it uses in telling its story and describing its products. It also said it's committed to collaborating with Native artists and designers, is exploring potential partners for future collections and will seek out more partnerships with Native-owned businesses as vendors and suppliers.

Tesla grilled over update

U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.

In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric-carmaker it must recall vehicles if an over-the-internet update deals with a safety defect. The agency also ordered Tesla to provide information about its “Full Self-Driving” software that's being tested on public roads with some owners.

Theft hits Walgreens in SF

Walgreens said it will close five more stores in San Francisco next month because of organized retail theft in another blow to a city that has earned an embarrassing reputation for shoplifting.

The stores will close next month, SFGate reported. It said Walgreens has closed at least 10 stores in the city since the start of 2019. Last year, Walgreens closed one store where the chain said it was losing $1,000 a day to thefts.