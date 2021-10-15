Bids for jobless benefits fall again

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began, a sign the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the last two months.

Unemployment claims dropped 36,000, to 293,000 last week, the second straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's the smallest number of people to apply for benefits since the week of March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified, and the first time claims have dipped below 300,000.

Applications for jobless aid, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily since spring as many businesses, struggling to fill jobs, have held onto their workers.

The decline in layoffs comes amid an otherwise unusual job market. Hiring has slowed in the last two months, even as companies and other employers have posted a near-record number of open jobs. Businesses are struggling to find workers, as about 3 million people who lost jobs and stopped looking for work since the pandemic have yet to resume their job searches.

Economists hoped more people would find work in September as schools reopened, easing child care constraints, and enhanced unemployment aid ended nationwide.

But the pickup didn't happen, with employers adding just 194,000 jobs last month. In a bright spot, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%, though some of that decline occurred because many of those out of work stopped searching for jobs and were no longer counted as unemployed.

The proportion of women working or looking for work fell in September, likely because of difficulties finding child care.