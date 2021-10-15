GM eyes use of renewable energy only

DETROIT – General Motors Co. said Thursday it's switching to source 100% renewable energy power at all of it U.S. sites by 2025 – five years ahead of its previous target date.

The move, GM says, aims to avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would be produced from 2025 to 2030. GM's goal of sourcing only renewable energy for its global operations remains unchanged at 2035.

GM has a list of climate commitments including becoming carbon-neutral by 2040 with its products and operations. It “aspires” to offer a lineup of only emissions-free new light-duty vehicles by 2035 and will be rolling out 30 new electric vehicles globally through 2025.

Sweetwater job fair set for Impact Center

Sweetwater is partnering with The Impact Center to host a job fair to fill more than 50 positions at Sweetwater's distribution center at 5501 U.S. 30 W. in Fort Wayne.

The company also has more than 40 additional positions available in other departments, including sales, marketing and merchandising, IT and business administration.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. Applicants should bring a current résumé. Applications are also accepted online.

Caesars to add more theater projects

Caesars Entertainment and the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on theater and dining projects in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and New Orleans that will cost nearly $75 million.

Caesars said Thursday it has signed a deal with Spiegelworld to create new live theater projects at casinos.