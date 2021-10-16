US issues report on climate protections

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is taking steps to address the economic risks from climate change, issuing a 40-page report Friday on governmentwide plans to protect the financial, insurance and housing markets and the savings of American families.

The report lays out steps that could potentially alter the mortgage process, stock market disclosures, retirement plans, federal procurement and government budgeting.

It's a follow-up to a May executive order by President Joe Biden that calls on the government to analyze how the world's largest economy could be affected by extreme heat, flooding, storms, wildfires and the broader adjustments needed to address climate change.

PNC parent earnings dip 3%

PNC Financial Services Group on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion, or $3.30 per diluted common share, a 3% decline from the $1.53 billion, or $3.39 a share, reported for the same period last year.

The Pittsburgh-based parent of PNC Bank was able to collect $203 million during the quarter on what were previously considered loan losses. That contrasts with the third quarter of 2020, when PNC set aside $52 million in profits to cover future bad loans.

As of Oct. 12, the company had converted about 2.6 million BBVA USA customers, 9,000 employees and almost 600 branches across seven states to the PNC brand and computer system. PNC acquired BBVA on June 1, making PNC the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank.

Bill Demchak, PNC chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement that the “significant expansion” gives PNC customers access coast to coast and brings “substantial opportunity” for growth.

Walgreens boosts VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD, which provides primary care to patients, and increase the number of Village Medical clinics in its stores to 1,000 by 2027, with half of those in medically underserved communities.

The investment will give Walgreens a majority ownership stake – 63% – in VillageMD. Walgreens previously owned 30% of VillageMD, the company said.

Now, 52 of the Village Medical clinics are open in Walgreens stores.

Walgreens announced plans last year to open at least 600 Village Medical clinics in Walgreens stores by 2025, and said this investment will speed up that process.