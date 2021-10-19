Steel Dynamics earns $990.8 million in quarter

Steel Dynamics Inc. on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $990.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne company said it had profit of $4.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.96 per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.09 billion in the period, which topped Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.

Amazon hire goal:150,000 for season

Amazon.com Inc. plans to hire 150,000 seasonal staffers, about 50% more than last year, as the company seeks a cushion of workers to help it meet demand during the holiday shopping period.

Amazon said on Monday that the average starting pay of jobs in the U.S. was $18 an hour. Facing fierce competition for entry-level workers, the company has also been offering signing bonuses of as much as $3,000.

Best Buy plans early holiday sales

Best Buy announced this week that its first holiday promotions will begin next week. The retailer also said the traditional Black Friday sale will begin Nov. 19 instead of the day after Thanksgiving.

Kohl's said Friday it also will start its sales next week.