Construction of homes fell in September

U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply-chain bottlenecks.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the decline in September left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million units, 7.4% above the rate a year ago. August's number was revised upward to 1.72 million from 1.62 million.

Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, declined 7.7% from August to 1.59 million but is virtually unchanged from September 2020.

Old National reports $71.7 million income

Old National Bancorp on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $71.7 million. The Evansville-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $216.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $209.6 million, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

Johnson & Johnson delivers in 3rd quarter

Sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex helped Johnson & Johnson deliver better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while COVID-19 fueled vaccine revenue.

The world's biggest maker of health care products hiked its 2021 earnings forecast after saying Tuesday that net income climbed 3% to $3.67 billion.

Sales of the New Jersey-based company's COVID-19 vaccine started to pick up in the quarter and nearly doubled what was brought in during the first half of 2021.