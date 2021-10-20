Proposal makes it easier to get hearing aid

WASHINGTON – Health regulators Tuesday unveiled their proposal to allow Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription, a long-awaited move intended to make the devices more accessible to millions of people with hearing problems.

The Food and Drug Administration said the proposed rule would cut red tape that requires hearing exams and a prescription for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Under the plan, the devices could be ordered online or bought over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores.

The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get.

More than 37 million Americans, or 15% of adults, have trouble hearing, according to the FDA, but only about one-fifth of people who can benefit from a hearing aid use one.

Cost is a big obstacle. Between the device itself and fitting services, Americans can pay more than $5,000 to get a hearing aid. Insurance coverage is very limited, and Medicare doesn't pay for hearing aids, only diagnostic tests.

U.S. officials said Tuesday that the FDA change, when completed, should spur competition and bring down prices.

The agency will take public comments on its proposal 90 days before completing the rules.

Consumer electronic companies for years have produced lower-cost “personal sound amplification” devices, but U.S. regulations bar them from being marketed as hearing aids and they do not undergo FDA review.

Regulators said Tuesday that the new rules will make explicit that those devices are not alternatives to FDA-vetted hearing aids. Companies that market them inappropriately could face federal penalties, such as fines or product seizures.