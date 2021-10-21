Consumer spending does well in Fed study

WASHINGTON – In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that a majority of its 12 regions viewed consumer spending, the main driving force for the economy, as remaining positive despite various speed bumps.

The report noted wide differences in performance, however. Auto sales suffered because of constrained inventories because of problems obtaining critical semiconductor components. Manufacturing, meanwhile, was growing moderately or robustly depending on which Fed district was reporting.

The report, based on surveys of business contacts by the Fed's 12 regional banks, will form the basis for discussion when central bank officials next meet Nov. 2 and 3.

Tennessee to aid Ford with facility

Tennessee lawmakers Wednesday committed to spending nearly $900 million as part of a sweeping plan with Ford Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis.

It took the Republican-led General Assembly just three days to sign off on the economic package after Gov. Bill Lee called them back to the Capitol for a special legislative session.

Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation announced last month they would spend $5.6 billion to build a factory to produce electric F-series pickups. The project, near the small town of Stanton, is expected to create about 5,800 new jobs by 2025.

Tesla sets record with net earnings

Record electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to its biggest quarterly net earnings.

The company said Wednesday it made $1.62 billion in the third quarter, beating $1.14 billion set in the second quarter of this year. The profit was more than five times larger than the $300 million Tesla made in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue of $13.76 billion from July through September also set a record but fell short of Wall Street expectations of just more than $14 billion, according to FactSet.