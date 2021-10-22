Investors buy into Trump's media firm

NEW YORK – Some investors aren't waiting to see whether former President Donald Trump's plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually become reality – they're all in.

Trump said Wednesday he's launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

The announcement came nine months after Trump was expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The new venture said it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., and seeks to become publicly listed. Shares of Digital World Acquisition quadrupled in value in afternoon trading Thursday, even though there's a long way to go before the deal gets completed and the venture becomes a bona fide media outlet.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

Conservative voices actually do well on traditional social media. On Wednesday, half of Facebook's 10 top-performing link posts were from conservative media, commentators or politicians, according to a daily list compiled by a New York Times technology columnist and an internet studies professor using Facebook's own data.

TMTG has not set its sights low. In addition to the Truth Social app, which is expected to soft-launch next month with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+ that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts.