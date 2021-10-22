Jobless claims decline to pandemic low: 290,000

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low since the pandemic erupted, evidence layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers.

Unemployment claims dropped 6,000, to 290,000, last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's the fewest people to apply for benefits since March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified.

Google lowers fee for 3rd-party apps

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is slashing the fees it takes from subscription services on its app store following pressure from developers and lawmakers.

Beginning Jan. 1, the Google Play Store will charge third-party subscription apps a 15% commission, the company said Thursday. Previously, subscription apps were charged 30% for the first year, then 15% thereafter.

Greyhound selling US bus operations

German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country. The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections. It started its U.S. business in 2018 with destinations across the Southwest.