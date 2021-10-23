1st Source reports record for 3rd-quarter earnings

1st Source Corp. has reported record third quarter earnings of $32.5 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, a 62% jump from the $20.1 million, or 78 cents a share, posted for the same three months of 2020.

During the quarter, the South Bend-based parent of 1st Source Bank opened a dedicated loan production office in southeast Fort Wayne, a historically underserved and majority-minority neighborhood. The office works with customers seeking consumer and small business loans, mortgages and other credit requests.

Christopher Murphy III, chairman and CEO, said Thursday in a statement: “Our Fort Wayne colleagues will continue offering financial wellness education and support for minority and underrepresented entrepreneurs, which in turn will strengthen the business outlook for this area and the people who call southeast Fort Wayne home.”

The period ended Sept. 30 was the company's third consecutive quarter with record earnings.

American Express' quarterly profit soars

American Express saw its profits surge last quarter by 70%, the company said Friday.

The New York company said it earned $1.83 billion last quarter, or $2.27 a share, compared with a profit of $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the same period a year ago.

The results were significantly better than what Wall Street analysts had been expecting.

AmEx attributed the surge in profit to cardmember spending, which the company said jumped to a record high in the third quarter. AmEx cardmembers spent $330.7 billion on their cards, an average of $5,771 per card issued, up from $225.5 billion on its network in the same period last year.

Carmaker joins with Samsung for batteries

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks on Friday announced plans for a second joint venture to build a second battery plant in North America – this time with Samsung SDI. The site for production of hybrid and EV batteries for assembly plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico is under review.

Samsung is the supplier for the plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler and soon-to-launch Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs. LG supplies batteries for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan.