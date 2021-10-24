The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 24, 2021

    Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44

    Associated Press

     

    CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

    The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago.

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

    Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

    According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.

