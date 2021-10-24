Local employers try to assist staffs

Meal cards are offered to employees, saving them some expense for food while they're on the job at Parkview Hospital. And the cards have been reloaded weekly at varying amounts.

Parkview has provided all co-workers a free premium subscription to the Calm app, which focuses on mental well-being. Calm provides resources such as guided meditations, music and sleep stories to lower stress, reduce anxiety, improve focus and encourage restful sleep.

Parkview Health employees can also access the RxWell mobile app on mobile devices. It, too, is designed to help users manage anxiety, depression or stress. But it also allows workers to speak with a specially trained RxWell health coach at their convenience, directly from their mobile device, at no charge, the hospital system said in an email response.

Those are just a few ways Parkview is helping its health care system employees cope with the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want each of our 13,000-plus co-workers to feel and know they are supported every day,” spokeswoman Tami Brigle said in a statement.

Other support include s trained therapy dogs available for meet and greets on select days and times at Parkview Regional Medical Center and the Randallia hospital campus and a system to help employees find backup care for children or aging adults they are responsible for.

Lutheran Health Network has also been attentive to the challenges and potential drain – physically or mentally – the novel coronavirus has created.

“The safety, well-being and positive work experience of each of our employees is a top priority,” spokeswoman Joy Lohse said in an email. She added that Lutheran has implemented several initiatives to help providers and employees “deal with the added pressures during the pandemic.”

That included expanding the Employee Assistance Program and providing added rewards and recognition initiatives. One example was Lutheran nominating staff to be a part of the Komets “Our Hometown Hero” spotlights. These features ran during the hockey team's games and highlighted LHN staff who were also recognized by the players and attendees for their contributions to patient care.

Lutheran Health Network has more than 6,600 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers and volunteers.

“We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our staff and physicians have risen to this challenge, supporting each other and working together,” Lohse said.

lisagreen@jg.net