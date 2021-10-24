QUARTER CENTURY+ CLUB

Lisa J. Palmer

Job title: Legal assistant – wills, trusts and estates

Business name: Rothberg Law Firm

Month and year the employee started with the employer: September 1981

Most challenging job with employer: Adapting to new technology and different software/computer programs throughout the years.

What has made the employee stay so long: The flexibility with my hours, the caring, compassionate attorneys and my amazing co-workers. I have loved being a legal assistant and working in the estate plan/estate area. This firm is my second family.

Why the employee is an asset to the employer: “Palmer's time with the firm is a testament to her hard work, loyalty and dedication. Her extensive knowledge and experience in the legal field have proven to be an invaluable asset to the firm. In addition to her professional abilities, it is a pleasure to work with her. Her generosity, kindness and special brand of humor are loved and appreciated by Rothberg team members and clients alike. She is one of a kind and Rothberg is proud to have her as part of its team. She has been an awesome contributor to our work and is committed to our clients and their needs, which she has served with passion and compassion for 40 years! Thank you, Lisa Palmer, for being an instrumental part of Rothberg's success.”

Hobbies/interests outside of work: I spent several years coaching volleyball and attending all of my boys' sporting events, and I still enjoy supporting Bishop Luers. I love spending time with my granddaughter, family and friends along with traveling and Zumba!

How many years before the employee is ready to retire: Not really sure; probably 5 to 10.

What the employee would like to be doing in retirement: Spend even more time with my granddaughter (and any future grandchildren), travel with my husband, family and friends.

