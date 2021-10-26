Facebook profit not affected by reports

Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter.

The company's latest show of financial strength follows an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers – a vast trove of redacted internal documents obtained by a consortium of news organizations that included The AP – and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony to lawmakers.

Facebook said its net income grew 17% in the July-to-September period, to $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, buoyed by strong advertising revenue. That's up from $7.85 billion, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

Facebook's stock price climbed $3.90, or 1%, to $332.43 in after-hours trading.

Haugen told a British parliamentary committee Monday that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content and lacks any incentive to fix the problems, providing momentum for efforts by European governments working on stricter regulation of tech companies.

She said Facebook Groups amplifies online hate, saying algorithms that prioritize engagement take people with mainstream interests and push them to the extremes. The former Facebook data scientist said the company could add moderators to prevent groups of more than a certain size from being used to spread extremist views.

Facebook says it wants regulation for tech companies and was glad the U.K. was leading the way.

“While we have rules against harmful content and publish regular transparency reports, we agree we need regulation for the whole industry so that businesses like ours aren't making these decisions on our own,” Facebook said.

It pointed to investing $13 billion on safety and security since 2016 and asserted that it's “almost halved” the amount of hate speech during the last three quarters.