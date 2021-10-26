Hertz adding Teslas to fleet

DETROIT – Hertz announced Monday it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the country's increasing commitment to EV technology.

Mark Fields, Hertz's interim CEO, said Teslas are already arriving at the company's sites and are expected to be available for rental starting in November. Fields wouldn't say how much Hertz is spending for the order. The deal likely is worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of about $40,000.

Fields declined to say how much Hertz will charge to rent the Teslas.

Lakeland Financial posts record quarter net income

Lakeland Financial Corp. of Warsaw reported record third-quarter net income of $24.1 million, or 94 cents per fully diluted share, during the quarter ended Sept. 30, up 6% from $22.8 million, or 89 cents per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

The parent of Lake City Bank reported record net income of $71.5 million, or $2.79 per fully diluted share, during the nine months ended Sept. 30, up 20% from $59.7 million, or $2.33 per fully diluted share, in the same period of 2020.

“The Lake City Bank team continues to produce quality earnings in a unique and challenging operating environment,” said David M. Findlay, president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “As we move into the last quarter of 2021, our disciplined and execution-focused strategies continue to deliver consistent revenue growth despite the difficult interest rate environment.”

Business economists taper expectations for 2022

Business economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects during the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from higher-than-expected inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID-19 and snarled supply chains.

The National Association for Business Economics released a new report Monday that found 66% of the association's members responding to a survey expect the economy to grow by 3% to 5.9% during the next year while 28% were less optimistic, pegging growth during the next year at a far slower 0.1% to 2.9%.

That result represented a downgrade from the survey in July.

The association's forecast for GDP during the next year is generally in line with the expectations of many private forecasting firms.