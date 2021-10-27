Sales of new homes up 14%, 6-month high

WASHINGTON – Sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month. It was the strongest pace since sales reached an annual rate of 873,000 in March.

The report showed that sales rose in all parts of the country except the Midwest, where they slipped 1.5%. Sales were up 32.3% in the Northeast, 17.5% in the South and 8.2% in the West.

Franklin Electric sees income climb

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. of Fort Wayne reported third-quarter operating income of $56.6 million, or 98 cents per fully diluted share, up 17% from $48.4 million, or 82 cents per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

“Demand remains strong across the business, with notably strong performance in our Distribution business, which posted impressive year-over-year sales growth of 43 percent,” said Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's chairperson and chief executive officer, in a statement.

While supply-chain challenges continue throughout the global economy, Sengstack said, the producer and marketer of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel remains focused on managing those challenges to meet its customers' needs.

Dana Inc. reports 3rd-quarter income

Dana Inc. of Maumee, Ohio, reported third-quarter net income of $48 million. On a per-share basis, the automotive equipment supplier said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

Dana posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, topping Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.