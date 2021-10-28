Child care shortage has economic ramifications

SEATTLE – After Bryan Kang's son was born in July, the occupational therapist and his wife, a teacher, started looking for child care in the Los Angeles area.

The couple called eight child care centers. Some didn't have spots for months, others stopped taking their calls and some never answered.

So with no viable options, Kang scrambled to find a new job that would allow him to work remotely.

Kang said he's fortunate he found a job teaching online classes, but the unexpected career pivot forced him to take an 11% pay cut.

The child care business has for years operated in a broken, paradoxical market – low wages for workers and high costs for consumers. Yet the critical service somehow managed to limp along.

Now the pandemic has made clear what many experts had long warned: The absence of reliable and affordable child care limits which jobs people can accept, makes it harder to climb the corporate ladder and ultimately restricts the ability of the broader economy to grow.

“Early learning is no longer seen as just a women's issue or a children's issue. It's really seen as an economic issue. It's about workforce participation,” said Mario Cardona, policy chief for Child Care Aware of America. “It's about employers who don't have to worry about whether they'll be able to rely upon employees.”

Child Care Aware estimates 9% of licensed child care programs have permanently closed since the pandemic began.

Now each teacher resignation, novel coronavirus exposure and child care closure reveals an industry on the brink, with wide-reaching implications for an entire economy's workforce.

The national crisis has forced many people to leave their jobs, reshaping the child care crisis as not just a problem for parents of young children, but also anyone who depends on them. It has contributed to a labor shortage, which in turn has hurt businesses and made it more difficult for customers to access goods and services.

“The decisions we make about the availability of child care today will shape the U.S. macroeconomy for decades to come by influencing who returns to work, what types of jobs parents take and the career path they are able to follow,” said Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan.