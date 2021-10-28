CHS sees quarterly earnings fall slightly

Community Health Systems on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $111 million, or 85 cents per diluted common share, a slight dip from the $112 million, or 97 cents a share, reported for the same three months of last year.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based health care provider is the parent company of Lutheran Health Network.

CHS reported net operating revenues of $3.12 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared to $3.13 billion for 2020's third quarter. The company doesn't break out details for how much Lutheran's network or other holdings earned.

“During the third quarter, we experienced the largest number of COVID-19 cases to date,” said CEO Tim L. Hingtgen. “We are grateful to our medical staffs, clinical support teams and hospital leaders who again ensured exceptional care for their patients during this latest surge,” he said in a statement.

“We are also pleased with our results this quarter, especially as we balanced the demands of caring for COVID-19 patients while remaining focused on our growth strategies, key investments and operational improvement plans, which we believe will continue to drive positive results in the future.”

CHS has received federal and state financial assistance given to health care providers treating coronavirus patients, the company disclosed in its financial filing. The amounts total $709 million, including $705 million in 2020, the release said.

CHS ended the last quarter with 84 hospitals, nine fewer than it owned one year ago. The number of licensed beds declined by more than 2,000 to 13,229.

The company whittled down its long-term debt to $11.98 billion as of Sept. 30 from $12.09 billion at the end of last year's third quarter, according to the filing.

