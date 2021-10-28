Profits drop 40% at GM,23% at Ford

DETROIT – The global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at Ford and crosstown rival General Motors, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots.

Ford's net income of $1.83 billion fell 23% from a year ago, while GM's profit dropped 40%, to $2.4 billion. High prices, mainly for the pickup trucks and big SUVs that the automakers sold, eased the sting from lower sales.

GM's earnings fell from $4 billion last year as sales slumped and the company lost market share in the U.S.

NIPSCO to shut down coal plant earlier

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is looking to shutter a coal-fired power plant along two years earlier than planned.

NIPSCO said it now plans to retire its electricity-generating plant in Michigan City between 2026 and 2028 rather than the previous shutdown target of 2028. NIPSCO will turn to solar, energy storage and upgrades at its Sugar Creek Generating Station near Terre Haute to replace the generating capacity.

The company also plans to build a new natural gas-burning peaking plant near Wheatfield in northern Indiana's Jasper County to replace two older units there. Those plants only run during times of high electricity demand.

Wheat prices fuel baguette cost surge

Many boulangeries around France are putting up signs, warning customers that baguettes could be going up in price by 4 to 6 cents from its average of just more than $1.

The increase has been linked to a 30% worldwide increase since September in the price of wheat.