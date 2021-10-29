Economy slows last quarter

WASHINGTON – Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-to-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.

Thursday's report from the Commerce Department estimated that the country's gross domestic product – its total output of goods and services – declined from robust growth rates of 6.7% in the second quarter and 6.3% in the first quarter, gains that had been fueled by vast infusions of federal rescue aid.

The 2% annual growth last quarter fell below expectations and would have been even weaker if not for an increase in restocking by businesses, which added whatever supplies they could obtain. Such inventory rebuilding added 2.1 percentage points to the quarter's modest expansion.

By contrast, consumer spending, which fuels about 70% of overall economic activity, slowed to an annual growth rate of just 1.6% after having surged at a 12% rate in the previous quarter.

Economists remain hopeful for a bounceback in the current October-to-December period, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising and more Americans venturing out to spend money. Many economists think GDP will rebound at a solid annual growth rate of at least 4% this quarter.

Airlines have reported growing passenger traffic, businesses are investing more and wages are increasing as employers struggle to draw more people back into the job market. A resurgence of consumer spending could help energize the economy as the year nears a close.

At the same time, rising prices are imposing a burden on U.S. consumers and eroding the benefits of higher wages.

Inflation has emerged as a threat to the recovery and a key concern for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to start withdrawing the emergency aid it provided to the economy last year.