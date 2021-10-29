Facebook Inc. changing name to Meta Platforms

Facebook Inc. is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the “metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.

Facebook the app, where users post personal updates and register likes, is not changing its name. Nor are Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

The Menlo Park, California-based company's corporate structure also won't change. But on Dec. 1, its stock will start trading under a new ticker symbol, MVRS.

Olympics doubly good for Comcast

Comcast's third-quarter profits doubled to $4 billion, boosted by broadcast revenues from the Tokyo Olympics and more customers returning to theme parks during the pandemic.

Revenues at the NBCUniversal unit rose nearly 58%, to $10 billion, including $1.8 billion from the Summer Games. The Universal Studios Orlando theme park reported its most profitable quarter, helping the parks segment increase revenue from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion.

The company netted 255,000 cable customers, down from 556,000 during the same period last year. Still, cable revenues were up 7.4%, to $16.1 billion.

Weekly jobless claims fall by 10,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week, another sign the job market and economy continue to recover from last year's novel coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims dropped by 10,000, to 281,000, the lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since topping 900,000 in early January, weekly applications have steadily dropped, moving ever closer to pre-pandemic levels just above 200,000.

In all, 2.2 million people were collecting unemployment checks the week of Oct. 16.