Exxon Mobil turns loss to gain

Exxon Mobil reversed the losses it suffered last year during the pandemic with a $6.75 billion third-quarter profit, as demand pushed the price for a barrel of crude past $80 for the first time in years.

The Irving, Texas-based oil and natural gas company earned $1.57 per share, or $1.58 if nonrecurring items are removed. That beat Wall Street expectations by a penny, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. A year earlier it lost $680 million.

Chevron Corp. reported similar results, moving to a strong profit after posting a loss a year ago.

The San Ramon, California-based oil company's results also beat analysts' forecasts.

Wages up 1.5% in 3rd quarter

Wages jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records dating back 20 years, a stark illustration of the growing ability of workers to demand higher pay from companies that are desperate to fill a near-record number of available jobs.

Pay increased 1.5% in the third quarter, the Labor Department said Friday. That's up sharply from 0.9% in the previous quarter. The value of benefits rose 0.9% in the July-to-September quarter, more than double the preceding three months.

Workers have gained the upper hand in the job market for the first time in at least two decades, and they are commanding higher pay, more benefits, and other perks such as flexible work hours. With more jobs available than there are unemployed people, government data shows, businesses have been forced to work harder to attract staff.

Consumer spending slows

American consumers slowed their spending to a gain of just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation.

At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4.4% last month from a year earlier, the fastest such increase in three decades.

Friday's report from the Commerce Department also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, fell 1% in September the sharpest decline in four months. Wages jumped 0.8% – twice the August gain and a reflection of a tight job market that has forced employers to raise pay to attract workers.