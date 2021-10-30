Mystery writer to help open Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble is ready to welcome more Fort Wayne-area book lovers when it opens a new location near Illinois Road next week.

The official opening at the 1034 Thomas Road location is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting by local author Anna Lee Huber. She is a USA Today best-selling author of the Lady Darby Mysteries, the Verity Kent Mysteries and the Gothic Myths series, along with the anthology “The Deadly Hours,” according to her website. Huber's recent titles include “A Wicked Conceit” and “Murder Most Fair.”

But the store may also have a soft opening before then, and a spokeswoman suggested customers watch social media updates.

The retailer announced in July it would move from Jefferson Pointe at Illinois Road and Jefferson Boulevard to the Orchard Crossing Shopping Center, which is just northeast off Illinois Road.

The old location had more than 20,000 square feet, Barnes & Noble said. The new location, which at one time housed a Dress Barn women's clothing store, has more than 7,000 square feet. It will not include a café, as the Jefferson Pointe location that closed Aug. 22 did.

Despite the smaller size, “we have a comparable number of books and gift items all specially curated for our Fort Wayne customers,” Jillian Mitchell, store manager, said in a statement.

The Thomas Road location represents Barnes & Noble's first new Indiana store in more than 12 years. The retailer would not provide the amount invested in opening a new store nor terms of the lease.

The Jefferson Pointe store had more than five full-time employees and more than 10 part-time. All employees are moving to the new store, along with a few additional part-time workers, Mitchell said.

Barnes & Noble still has a store at Glenbrook Square on the city's north side. That store remains open, “and there are no plans for that to change,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Jefferson Pointe said through email that the shopping center expects to have an announcement soon about how the space Barnes & Noble vacated will be used.

